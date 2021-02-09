https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/09/hemingway-democrats-can-always-count-on-weak-conservatives-to-do-medias-bidding-with-impeachment/

Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway says the Democrats’ second impeachment campaign against former President Donald Trump is a political move aided and abetted by weak conservatives.

“Joe Biden won and, yes, Democrats took the Senate, but the Republican Party has never had so many voters and so many new and different types of voters as they did in 2020, and that’s a big threat to the Democratic agenda, so they’re trying to see who are those weak Republicans who they can peel off to use against their own party. And, of course, there are always some weak Republicans and weak media outlets that do, in fact, cater to whatever leftist media and Democrats tell them to do,” Hemingway said.

This second round of impeachment, Hemingway noted, isn’t just about the Democrats trying to pin the blame for the Capitol riot on Trump, but it’s also the left’s scapegoat for their own party’s failures and a way to bring Republicans down with them.

“This is an attempt to unify the Democratic party that is quite riven between progressive and less progressive factions,” Hemingway continued. “It’s also an attempt to paper over the failure of a lot of people who are in power. And then, very importantly, it’s about dividing the Republican Party from its voters and trying to … form a wedge, so that the Republican Party will be less successful in the future.”

This strategy is nothing new, Hemingway said, recalling how President Joe Biden’s campaign was built on an anti-Trump premise.

“The agenda that Joe Biden ran on was, in fact, hatred of Donald Trump. He was very opaque about what his actual policies would be. They’ve turned out to be quite leftist,” Hemingway concluded. “That’s the thing that unifies the Democratic Party.”

