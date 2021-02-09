https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-democrats-pass-gradual-15-minimum-wage-hike-late-night-committee-vote?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Democrats later Tuesday evening passed a gradual $15 minimum wage hike in a committee vote.

The increase from $7.25 an hour was part of the House Education and Labor Committee’s budget reconciliation legislation for President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. In the legislation, the minimum wage would reach $15 in 2025.

The language of the Raise the Wage Act was incorporated into the $170 billion COVID-19 stimulus funding legislation for public schools during the virtual committee markup that began late in the afternoon on Tuesday. The vote on the legislation was 27-21 along party lines.

“This legislation invests in safely reopening schools, raises wages and increases safety protections for workers, expands access to affordable care, and provides support for the surge of families facing hunger and hardship during this pandemic,” House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott wrote in a statement.

Ranking member Rep. Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican, criticized the majority’s actions.

“Once again, Democrats are ignoring vulnerable, hardworking Americans, choosing instead to favor left wing special interests and those who support their radical agenda,” she said.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office recently projected that a gradual $15 minimum wage in Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package would result in 1.4 million workers losing their jobs.

