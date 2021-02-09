https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-impeachment-manager-praises-pence-he-showed-us-what-it-means-be-american?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, one of the House impeachment managers, on Wednesday praised former Vice President Mike Pence for certifying the presidential election results despite former President Trump’s public criticism of Pence.

“Thankfully, Vice President Pence stood his ground like our other brave officials stood their ground to refuse the president and fulfill his duty on January 6, even after the capital was attacked and even after he was personally targeted, even after his family was targeted. Vice President Pence stood strong and certified the election,” Lieu said when he presented on the second day of the impeachment trial.

“Vice President Pence showed us what it means to be an American, what it means to show courage. He put his country, his oath, his values and his morals above the will of one man. The president has tried everything in his power to seize seize, everything in his attempt to seize power from the rightful victor of election,” he added.

During his presentation at the trial, Lieu played a clip of Trump saying he won’t like Pence as much if he doesn’t come through on Jan. 6 when the presidential election results were going to be counted during a joint session of Congress.

“I hope Mike Pence comes through for us. I have to tell you. I hope that our great vice president, our great vice president, comes through for us but he’s a great guy. If he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much,” Trump said on Jan. 5.

On Jan. 6, Trump said, “Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us and if he doesn’t, that will be a sad day for our country.”

