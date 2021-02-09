https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/house-mangers-day-two-trump-impeachment-trial-will-begin-make-case-against?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate on Wednesday will hold its second day of the impeachment trial for former President Trump, starting the first of two days of arguments by House impeachment managers that Trump when president incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The arguments from the nine Democratic impeachment managers follow arguments Tuesday about whether a former president can be impeached.

Senators voted 56-44 to let the trial proceed after hearing arguments from the impeachment managers and Trump’s defense about the constitutionality of trying a former president.

All 50 Democrats and six Republicans disagreed with the Trump team’s argument, effectively agreeing a legal precedent for the trial exists and that no exceptions should be made for impeachable behavior in a president’s last months in office.

Though Democrats won the vote to proceed with the trial, the tally further suggests they will not have the 67 votes to impeach Trump, considering they would need 17 Republicans to vote with them.

The Trump team will start its expected two days of arguments on Friday. The trial is expected to continue through the weekend and conclude early next week, according to the Associated Press.

