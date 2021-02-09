https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/09/how-refreshing-brian-stelter-glad-to-hear-president-biden-doesnt-consider-the-free-press-an-adversary-to-him/

The mainstream media certainly does like to congratulate itself, whether it’s through fake awards like the Dan Rather Medal for News and Guts or just letters from journalists congratulating other journalists “at the end of the toughest year of our careers.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter, who often has on Dan Rather as a reliable source, took note that President Biden told diplomats the other day that a free press isn’t an adversary, and he was correct: the free press in the United States certainly isn’t an adversary to the Biden administration.

That’s right, he did … but apparently it was a sizable closet.

Stelter proudly writes his own chyrons, like, “Why It’s Essential That the Press Be Adversarial Sometimes.” You know, don’t turn off CNN if they happen to accidentally report something critical of Biden.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...