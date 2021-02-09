https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/09/how-refreshing-brian-stelter-glad-to-hear-president-biden-doesnt-consider-the-free-press-an-adversary-to-him/

The mainstream media certainly does like to congratulate itself, whether it’s through fake awards like the Dan Rather Medal for News and Guts or just letters from journalists congratulating other journalists “at the end of the toughest year of our careers.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter, who often has on Dan Rather as a reliable source, took note that President Biden told diplomats the other day that a free press isn’t an adversary, and he was correct: the free press in the United States certainly isn’t an adversary to the Biden administration.

“We believe a free press isn’t an adversary; rather, it’s essential,” President Biden said in a recent address to diplomats.@BrianStelter says Biden is merely “stating the obvious” – but that it’s important to do so after Trump’s four years of attacks. pic.twitter.com/I6g3SybcSV — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) February 9, 2021

Are you okay, Brian? https://t.co/kCJpihJnAO — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 9, 2021

Is this why as VP he helped lead an all-out war against journalists, abusing the Espionage Act to prosecute reporters, seize their phone records, and spy on them? https://t.co/Jc71IuBmeR — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 10, 2021

Biden was part of an administration that literally wiretapped reporter @JamesRosenTV . Stelter is gaslighting you. — Bryan Farris (@SaveFarrisLSU) February 10, 2021

“Obama’s justice department tapped reporters’ phones, dragged reporters into court, and prosecuted three times as many cases targeting leakers than all previous administrations combined.” Remind us again who was VP back then? — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) February 10, 2021

How many of you asshats were spied on by the Trump administration? — Scott Pollock (@spollock25) February 10, 2021

He locked one of the press in a closet a couple of election cycles ago didn’t he? Or did you guys work that out? — Bill Bolander (@BBolander26) February 10, 2021

That’s right, he did … but apparently it was a sizable closet.

Biden wants a compliant, submissive press, and you’re more than happy to oblige. — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) February 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the only thing that makes a free press essential is its adversarial nature toward those in power. Lose that, it becomes non-essential at best. Invert to cheerleading, it becomes propaganda. That’s you. https://t.co/V7Ke7EkKQN — A jolly gelatinous cube [^__^] (@agelatinouscube) February 10, 2021

Oh please you morons lied and smeared Trump for 4 years. I recall you drooling over criminal creepy porn lawyer saying he could be a contender for President. 🤡 — DCisACesspool (@Reap_What_U_Sow) February 10, 2021

Hahahaha I haven’t liked or trusted you for 2 decades. The best part about Trump was watching all your masks fall off. It was the most “honest” I ever saw you self-righteous imbeciles. — Zanne (@KleinTrottel) February 10, 2021

They like having Water Boys. pic.twitter.com/KyEpIa0uDP — fallenstonejr (@FAllenStoneJr) February 10, 2021

Lol, definitely not an adversary to him, more like an asset. — jack (@axre91a) February 10, 2021

Also, … if the President sees the free press as an ally rather than an adversary, that either means the President and his administration are utterly virtuous and beyond reproach, or the media is complicit in the corruption and the President knows it. … so do we all, Brian. https://t.co/5TK9K9oiT6 — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@TomCrowe) February 10, 2021

Which is why it’s so important to nuke Parler, ban the NY Post, and shut down all mentions of election rigging. https://t.co/m4FQsx1RqR — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) February 10, 2021

Quaint attempt by CNN and Stelter to peanut butter over their assault on a free and fair press by providing a pleasant-sounding press clip. — Gus Griffen (@touchandtank) February 10, 2021

Is this the same Biden that did this?https://t.co/HdDNB0VLwA — 🥴 (@BOT71698206) February 10, 2021

Brian barely survived the attacks of the Trump years, and, like his noble brothers who made it off the beaches of Normandy and who survived Iwo Jima, he’s got the scars to prove it. https://t.co/5TK9K9oiT6 — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@TomCrowe) February 9, 2021

Brian Stelter is the single most insufferable voice on CNN — and that’s saying something… a news fanboy desperate for media checkmarks to praise him on Twitter. He has meltdowns if you question him, which is why he almost never actually debates anyone on his show. https://t.co/MjL5ZO9u4H — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 10, 2021

I have no doubt Biden doesn’t view the press as adversarial. If he watches CNN, it would be impossible for him to see an example of it. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) February 10, 2021

You’re so transparent it’s embarrassing. This show is a joke. — Big tech is the enemy of the people (@z0hanthegreat) February 10, 2021

Stelter proudly writes his own chyrons, like, “Why It’s Essential That the Press Be Adversarial Sometimes.” You know, don’t turn off CNN if they happen to accidentally report something critical of Biden.

