Former President Trump’s defense lawyer, Bruce Castor, is making his opening arguments in his client’s impeachment trial before the Senate Tuesday afternoon, and law professor Jonathan Turley and Breitbart’s Joel Pollak have been live-tweeting.

Former President Trump’s lawyer Castor begins by denouncing the “repugnant” riot at the Capitol, congratulating the House impeachment managers, and mourning the loss of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. #ImpeachmentTrial — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 9, 2021

Castor is suggesting that while it’s natural to look for someone to blame for the Capitol riot, especially in the wake of outrage and in the rush of emotion…but, he will say, pointing the finger at Trump is wrong. An unconventional start to the defense at the #ImpeachmentTrial — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 9, 2021

Trump’s lawyer Castor makes a personal appeal to the Senators, adding that they are “patriots first.” This is necessary after the emotional presentation of the House impeachment managers, which was aimed at the gut. He has to walk them back to reason. Seriously. #ImpeachmentTrial — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 9, 2021

We were primed to expect the Trump legal team to start with video of Democrats encouraging riots. He will get there, but Castor is beginning with an effort to reach out to his audience, on a personal level. Risky, but this is the benefit of 35 years’ experience. #ImpeachmentTrial — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 9, 2021

No, just roll the video of Democrats inciting riots over the summer.

First attack: Castor dings the House impeachment managers for relying on precedent from Britain prior to the American revolution. They had cited it to claim impeachment of former officials was proper (despite lack of constitutional provision). #ImpeachmentTrial — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 9, 2021

Castor suggests the president’s defense will rest on the First Amendment. He’s right that it’s the moral high ground. If the Senate convicts for a speech where Trump encouraged people to protest “peacefully,” then free speech is dead. He makes the #ImpeachmentTrial about liberty. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 9, 2021

Castor hints at Schumer’s threat to the Supreme Court with a reference to the “whirlwind.” #ImpeachmentTrial — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 9, 2021

I am surprised by the long discussion of the Senate before getting to such concrete arguments. There is also no focus on the retroactive trial issue as a foreshadowing of the case for dismissal. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 9, 2021

Despite an interesting start, Castor has spent more time congratulating the House impeachment managers than defending Trump. #ImpeachmentTrial — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 9, 2021

It doesn’t sound promising. Newsmax had on as a guest Alan Dershowitz, who had nothing good to say about Castor’s performance.

‘There is no argument – I have no idea what he is doing,’ @AlanDersh on Trump’s defense lawyer Bruce Castor ‘talking nice’ to U.S. Senators – via Newsmax TV’s ‘American Agenda.’ https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/7P7uVk5X19 — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 9, 2021

When you’ve lost Dersh…. — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) February 9, 2021

Pandering — Susan Benderson (@SusanBenderson) February 9, 2021

Did this guy get his fee upfront in cash? Otherwise… — Quid (@mbxb305) February 9, 2021

I’m so confused, I had a better lawyer for traffic court — Mary Beth Peterson (@beth_mbotr) February 9, 2021

🤣🤣🤣 When you have lost Dersh, you know it’s bad. — practically perfect in every way 🇺🇸 (@mimilahr) February 9, 2021

You know it’s BAD when the people on this network are shaking their heads! 😮🤨🤔😂 — ljjones95 (@ljjones_95) February 9, 2021

I’m a Republican, but man he is doing an awful job! — Simmons Lauderdale (@sblauderdale101) February 9, 2021

Kiss ass is the tactic — Sandi pacheco (@pacheco_sandi) February 9, 2021

Castor seems like a guy who is serving the party but hopes for a guilty verdict. — Melanie (@supermod_l) February 9, 2021

Most of America has no idea what Castor is saying, but one thing was clear is that he just said that Trump should be arrested instead of impeached. — franklyscarlet (@pjp195501) February 9, 2021

So, Castor thinks Trump should be arrested & given a criminal trial instead? Sounded like it. — Davey Corduroy Thomas (@MisterCorduroy) February 9, 2021

Even Newsmax is like what the hell is happening. Did Bruce Castor forget where he was? Trump must have fired him by now. He is not going to get paid. — Cyber girl (@RespondAccount) February 9, 2021

How in the world did Trump pick Castor to defend him? This guy is beyond horrible. I cannot believe what I am listening to. You would think Pelosi and Schumer chose him for Trump. Add to that the ill fitting suit and this is a complete embarrassment. — Marty (@LFGMin2021) February 9, 2021

I hate to generalize but Castor fits the archetype of a former prosecutor who struggles to make the switch to defense and relies on personal charm and connections to negotiate a better sentence for his client rather than arguing successfully for acquittal #ImpeachmentTrial https://t.co/B2I7yMZT9t — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 9, 2021

More heat than light from the defense so far. The team needs to focus on the constitutional claims and history. David Schoen is tearing into the Democrats when the Senate needs argument on the constitutional issues. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 9, 2021

The president’s defense team is, sadly, all over the place. At times too accommodating, at times too sharp, rarely on point. Trump deserves better; his supporters expected better; and the American people will need better in the future to make sense of all this #ImpeachmentTrial — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 9, 2021

Trump has a better, simpler argument than his lawyers are presenting. Their brief was good. Their performance is poor. Castor got the sentiment but failed to state the argument. Schoen is lost in the details. I doubt they’ll lose votes over this but it’s rough. #ImpeachmentTrial — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 9, 2021

It’s all a sham anyway, but we think we could make a better argument.

