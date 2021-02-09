https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/09/i-have-no-idea-what-hes-doing-alan-dershowitz-says-trumps-defense-lawyer-has-no-argument/

Former President Trump’s defense lawyer, Bruce Castor, is making his opening arguments in his client’s impeachment trial before the Senate Tuesday afternoon, and law professor Jonathan Turley and Breitbart’s Joel Pollak have been live-tweeting.

No, just roll the video of Democrats inciting riots over the summer.

It doesn’t sound promising. Newsmax had on as a guest Alan Dershowitz, who had nothing good to say about Castor’s performance.

It’s all a sham anyway, but we think we could make a better argument.

