Tessica Brown, a Lousiana TikToker known as “Gorilla Glue Girl,” went viral recently after she decided to use Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive as hair spray.

“My hair has been like this for about a month now. It’s not by choice,” Brown said in a video which has been viewed millions of times. “When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little ‘Göt2b Glued’ spray, you know, just to keep it in place. Well, I didn’t have anymore ‘Göt2b Glued’ spray, so I used this: Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad, bad idea.”

In response, Gorilla Glue said that they were “very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair,” and that they wished her the best.

Unable to escape from the assumption that any negative outcome experienced by a person of color is the result of racism, Sunny Hostin of The View weighed in, saying that people were being “dismissive.”

So many are being dismissive of #gorillagluegirl. Given the history of how black women are targeted and still battle the pervasive belief that our natural hair is unprofessional, unkempt, or in some way “a statement” pls show her some grace and understanding. https://t.co/t6k8JHYKfv — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) February 6, 2021

There is only one word to describe anyone who decides to use Gorilla Glue in their hair — let alone someone who is then surprised that it turns out to be a “bad, bad, bad idea.” That word is stupid.

The United States is descending into a chasm of childish irresponsibility, where even the most careless or immature actions are forgiven, with blame directed elsewhere with a targeted fury. Such “stupidity privilege” isn’t limited to one gender or one race, but stands as an equal opportunity excuse for idiocy.

Since the long-lost days of blaming corporations for the mere temperature of coffee, we now live in a reality where even the most common sense decisions are being deferred to corporations — often with a subsequent eye for profit. Yes, Gorilla Glue said their products were designed for “craft, home, auto or office projects,” and not for “eyes, skin or clothing,” but they never said anything about hair! Time to cash in!

Brown has since raised about $13,500 in her GoFundMe campaign after sharing her “struggles.” TMZ reported that she had “hired an attorney and is weighing her legal options against Gorilla Glue,” and that Brown felt it was “misleading” that Gorilla Glue made no mention of hair in their warning label.

The problem here is obvious. There is an almost limitless number of ways each item in our world can be incorrectly used. Among responsible adults, common sense usually fills the void between warning labels and the warnings otherwise deemed unnecessary.

As an example, Gorilla Glue also never warned us not to use their product as a toothpaste. Eyes, skin, clothing? None of those describe teeth or tongues or gums or cheeks! This same “logic” can be applied with infinite delight. When I bought a hammer, I was never told it shouldn’t be used to trim my toenails. When I borrowed a book from the library, I was never told that it couldn’t double as a defibrillator. When I booked a window seat on an airplane, I was never informed that the seat was not built from an actual window.

It’s time for us to grow up. One central and fundamental part of growing up is the assumption and requirement that you are responsible for your own actions, using your developed experience of the world around you to make sound and safe decisions. Unless we want our society to continue to collapse under its own stupidity, we must do all we can to demand that adults start acting their age.

If it takes ridiculing someone for thinking that Gorilla Glue was an appropriate hair product, then so be it.

