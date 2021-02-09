https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/fake-woke-rapper

In the past week, independent rapper Tom MacDonald’s new song “Fake Woke” soared to No. 1 on iTunes and has now earned a spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Tom’s lyrics call out cancel culture and the “fake woke” Americans who support it. Watch his music video here.

Tom joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to discuss why he’s speaking out against woke culture, the responses he’s gotten, and his fear for the industry moving forward if “opinions become illegal.”

