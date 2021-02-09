https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/09/impeachment-2-0-will-be-a-divisive-sideshow/

On this episode of “The Federalist Radio Hour,” Federalist Western Correspondent Tristan Justice joins Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to break down the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump and how it compares to the Democrats’ first attempt to impeach and remove him just one year ago.

“Unfortunately, this impeachment is going to be even more divisive,” Justice said. “Because if they are successful, they make a martyr of Donald Trump. They reinforce the convictions of all of his followers, and he does have a grip on the Republican Party whether beltway Republicans like to admit it or not. … Donald Trump is the one-man show fighting against the establishment, and even Republicans who are supporting the impeachment effort are culprits in this establishment hostility to the rest of the country.”

Democrats are using this second impeachment trial, much like the first one, Justice said, to push a progressive agenda and wreak havoc on the Republican Party.

“It’s a trend that we’ve seen this year, by the way. Democrats create new standards in the aftermath of an event, a very sad event, to implement this progressive purge and silence their opposition,” Justice said, later adding that this whole charade “has really nothing to do with impeachment and all has to do with political circumstance.”

