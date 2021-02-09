https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/02/09/insanity-wrap-142-biden-calls-up-ordinary-american-cringeworthy-conversation-ensues-n1424146

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Who the hell needs a script just to have a nice conversation with one of your constituents?

Answer: If we have to tell you, you must have slept through the last year — lucky you.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Progress! From “driving while black” to “walking while Asian” in Los Angeles

Australia set to outlaw praying for transgenders

Five million cellphone accounts disappeared from “We’re All Fine Here, Thanks”, China

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

⚠️ WARNING: this video is hard to watch. Another shocking attack in Oakland’s Chinatown. 8th and Harrison Streets. Outside the Asian Resource Center. 20+ robbery/assault incidents in the neighborhood according to the Chinatown Chamber president. https://t.co/9bo9PzuqiL pic.twitter.com/8h6dkNA1TG — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 4, 2021

The Woke Progressives have fostered so much unity that it’s no longer safe to Walk While Asian in Los Angeles.

Related: With its twisted idea of social justice, Biden’s DOJ will let discrimination against Asian Americans slide.

If you’re Asian and you care about yours kids’ education and not getting randomly assaulted in the street, maybe it’s time to try voting Republican.

Even if it’s just for kicks, Insanity Wrap urges you to try it the one time.

It couldn’t be any worse, could it?

We Can’t Comprehend People So Willing to Fall for Obvious Fakery

Caring:

In their first “Weekly Conversation,” the Biden team opted for a tightly-edited, piano-backed montage depicting a reconstructed phone call between Biden and an ordinary American mom, “Michele from California,” who was laid off because of the pandemic and had written to the president. It might even be impressive if it wasn’t so obvious Joe is reading from a script in front of him.

Insanity Wrap is forced to concede one thing: At least Asterisk can still read from a script.

Most days, anyway.

If this is one of those mornings when you’re filled with self-loathing, you can watch the entire cringeworthy thing here.

It will make you feel worse, not better, but isn’t that what self-loathing is all about?

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Police in Bellingham, Wash. have released body camera footage showing what happened when #antifa attacked them at their autonomous encampment outside city hall on 28 Jan. Days prior, the antifa stormed their way inside, causing the mayor to be evacuated. https://t.co/XCAxXhCljq pic.twitter.com/SxTIgQZOOs — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 9, 2021

Share this one far and wide with anyone who still buys the “mostly peaceful protest” canard.

Remember, “mostly peaceful protest” is actually Newspeak for “partly violent riot.”

Unity!

This unaired Jeep commercial really shows us how we can come together. #SuperBowl #Jeep pic.twitter.com/zJT9OmMDY4 — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) February 8, 2021

Funny and offensive in perfect balance, Tim Dilon just made Insanity Wrap’s morning.

Caution: One or two f-bombs, if you’re one of those people.

You know, the people who still go to work at their job instead of on their sofa.

Beijing Calling

Something very strange is going on.

China reports a radical drop in cellphone accounts last year—a whopping 5 million. The drop is quite unusual. That’s because phone accounts increased by over 60 million in 2019 and 120 million in 2018.

Maybe mainland China’s cellphone market became fully saturated in 2020, leading to a first-time dip into negative territory.

Maybe the country’s aging and shrinking population just doesn’t need as many cellphones.

Maybe COVID-19 hit far harder than Beijing can admit.

Maybe all three.

Whatever the case, Insanity Wrap’s odd-dar is pinging away like a British destroyer desperately hunting a German U-boot in the middle of a troop convoy.

Wear the Mask, They Said; It’s for Your Health, They Told Me

Masks, sadly, are for the birds.

Confusion Down Under

(Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay.)

The only group you could think of with a higher suicide rate than people with transgender issues are all people who have already killed themselves. And that tragic fact remains true for those who have undergone irreversible surgeries to try and “confirm” their gender. Clearly, what we’re doing isn’t helping those who need help the very most.

This will help even less:

The Change or Suppression (Conversion) Practices Prohibition bill makes it illegal to try to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity in Victoria. The bill must now be signed by the Victorian governor-general for royal assent, and will come into effect in 12 months’ time. A similar bill was passed in the state of Queensland last year, but the Victorian legislation goes much further in that it prohibits “harmful practices” not only in healthcare settings but also in churches. This includes “carrying out a religious practice, including but not limited to, a prayer-based practice, a deliverance practice or an exorcism.” Transgressors could face fines of up to $200,000 and 10 years in prison.

Insanity Wrap has tried for years (and thus far failed) to find faith, so we remain literally agnostic on the efficacy of prayer.

But we do know that to effectively outlaw prayer, as Victoria, Australia seems set to do, is a crime against liberty and the individual’s conscience.

Without doing a damn thing to help those with transgender issues.

In fact, this law would make things worse, by encouraging the very kind of indulgence already shown not to work.

What a travesty.

Insanity Wrap’s breakfast Bloody Mary is a double today.

And Now for a Brief Moment of Sanity

Obama-endorsed French President Emmanuel Macron has joined numerous French intellectuals & journalists in warning that “out-of-control woke leftism of US campuses and its attendant cancel culture” poses a grave threat due to the social strife it creates:https://t.co/bHQU9FoZjW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 9, 2021

Things are so bad in this country that now we have to import our sanity from France.

One More Thing…

(Seen on Facebook.)

We needed that like we needed that double Bloody.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

