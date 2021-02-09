http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/cHGSArljJLw/insurrection-in-washington.php

The fascist organization Antifa does not exist, according to Democratic Party orthodoxy, so our news media avert their collective eyes from its depredations. Ignoring Antifa isn’t so easy if you live in cities that are under siege, like Portland, Seattle, and, in this case, Bellingham, Washington, which is north of Seattle and south of Vancouver.

This police body cam video was filmed on January 28, released some days later and tweeted yesterday by one of America’s few actual journalists–an almost extinct profession–Andy Ngo. As Andy notes, during an Antifa attack on City Hall last month, the Mayor of Bellingham (unlike Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) had to be evacuated. Sounds like an insurrection, but for some reason it hasn’t been in the headlines.

Police in Bellingham, Wash. have released body camera footage showing what happened when #antifa attacked them at their autonomous encampment outside city hall on 28 Jan. Days prior, the antifa stormed their way inside, causing the mayor to be evacuated. https://t.co/XCAxXhCljq pic.twitter.com/SxTIgQZOOs — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 9, 2021

It is impossible to describe how evil these Antifa terrorists are. You really have to watch videos of them in action–this is just one of thousands–to get the picture. Which is why, I suppose, such videos are absent from the nightly news: Democrats want to protect their shock troops.

