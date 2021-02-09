http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/TF2T_ONIYiY/it-isnt-easy-being-blue.php

The son of a good friend of mine sent this message a day or two ago, in response to this post about an anti-police hoax in Minneapolis–one of many we have seen in recent years, starting perhaps with Michael Brown, a fake news story that was eagerly embraced by left-wing news outlets like CNN, which promoted the entirely fictional “Hands up, don’t shoot!”

John, I really enjoyed your “Defund the Bastards” article. With my father-in-law being a police officer in [Minneapolis suburb], I get to hear a lot of stories just like this. The other day, they stopped shoplifters at [local shopping mall], and while he was talking with a suspect, a white lady pulled up, with her child in the front seat, and asked the lady he was talking to if she was okay. She happened to be black, and the lady in the car then started filming them. My father-in-law asked the lady if she liked that she was being filmed, and she said no, it’s kind of weird. So he moved her around to the other side of his squad car so that he could protect her privacy.

It all goes back to people seeking out the wrong things. She wanted him to be using brutality, and was hoping to catch it all on camera. She didn’t care about what the lady was going through, but instead wanted to stroke her own ego by appearing concerned. It’s sad to see because he wants nothing more than to help people. And he is constantly being criticized and told how racist he is.

People don’t take the time to see the other side of a story like this. I can only hope that more people can. Thank you for all that you do!

No civilization lasts forever, and a society can be, simply, too stupid to survive. The “Defund the police” movement, which has been embraced by many mainstream Democratic Party politicians, is one of several phenomena that cause me to wonder whether we are dangerously close to that point.

