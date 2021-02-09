https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/james-patterson-matt-eversmann-soldiers-combat/2021/02/09/id/1009371

James Patterson’s latest book aims to put the reader into the very combat boots of a soldier on the field of battle to know what it is like to be shot at — or to have to fire that shot.

Appearing Tuesday on Newsmax TV‘s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Patterson and co-author Matt Eversmann, said they covered the stories of 45 veterans to get their first-hand accounts for “Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors.”

Eversmann, who served in Mogadishu, Somalia, and was portrayed in the movie “Black Hawk Down” by Josh Hartnett, spoke to the men and women to get their stories.

“Each and every one of those stories was absolutely fantastic to hear,” Eversmann said. “I mean, I learned so much from these young men and women.”

Patterson said Eversmann, as a fellow combat veteran, was able to earn their trust and ask the right questions to get the stories veterans often do not feel as comfortable sharing with people who have not seen combat.

Patterson then took each story and crafted it into 5-7 pages in novel form.

“Every one of these stories could be a book in itself,” Patterson said. “You will feel what it is like to get shot at for the first time.

“You will feel what it’s like to shoot at somebody for the first time. And those, they’re awful things.”

Patterson said his and Eversmann’s mission was to show people who have never served in the military what it is like for those who have.

“If you’re like half the country, you don’t have a clue what the military is all about,” he said. “You will read this and go, ‘I had no idea; I didn’t understand what it means to serve, and I had no idea what it means to put my life on the line for somebody else.’ And the next time you say to somebody, ‘Thank you for your service,’ you’ll know what you’re thanking them for.”

