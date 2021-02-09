https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/09/jason-chaffetz-wonders-if-the-house-democrats-impeachment-video-broke-house-rules-on-manipulated-media/

Let’s face it: The defense for former President Trump wasn’t very strong Tuesday in the Senate. We’ve been promised video of Democratic members of Congress inciting violent behavior, but it was the Democrat impeachment managers who showed the Senate a video Tuesday intercutting President Trump’s Jan. 6 with video of rioters storming the Capitol Building.

House impeachment managers introduce video evidence as part of their case against Donald Trump, depicting one of the darkest days in American history. pic.twitter.com/7G2Jf1PEnQ — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) February 9, 2021

The House Impeachment Managers’ video montage shown to the U.S. Senate would get you banned for ‘deceptive editing’ if it were about a Democratic president. Watch: pic.twitter.com/uEKHRNl2HA — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 9, 2021

Is this Senate Impeachment video exhibit serious? They cut the part where Trump said “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”! Also, breach happened 20 minutes before end of speech & it was over a mile away. Real Trump supporters were listening to his speech. A sham! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 9, 2021

WATCH: @RepLeeZeldin highlights how the House Democrats used a deceptively edited video to make their case during today’s impeachment trial. “How do you cut it out right at the point where [President Trump] is telling his supporters to do so peacefully and patriotically.” pic.twitter.com/DavmmUvPB4 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 9, 2021

They did edit out the part where Trump urged his supporters to protest peacefully. Jason Chaffetz wonders if that’s a violation of House rules, which prohibit “any image, video, or audio file that has been distorted or manipulated with the intent to mislead the public.”

Go to page 34 of House Rules. Did the manipulated video violate the House Rules?https://t.co/v7eyPYVUNo — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) February 9, 2021

Good call. — sherrybugg (@sherrybugg) February 9, 2021

You may be on to something. — Geno Rhoads (@GenoRhoads) February 10, 2021

They’re already acting in contempt of the Constitution. Why follow any rules? Obviously, they’re making them up as they go! — D Ellis (@ellisd44) February 10, 2021

Exactly. That was the first thing I said when I saw the video. Cut and paste and taken out of context. It looked like MSNBC or CNN pieced it together. — Cindy Ventrice (@cindy_ventrice) February 9, 2021

The timeline is also inaccurate. It suggests that Trump caused some actions, but the timestamps do not match !! — Konservativ_DasGuteBewahren (@KonservativD) February 9, 2021

Excuse me sir, this is a hate fact and now you need to be canceled! — Synical Saltine (@lsjreadingpa) February 9, 2021

Dems are in charge. Rules are just suggestions. — Joe (@9Joe9) February 9, 2021

Won’t matter. The right has zero influence on any meaningful institution — MPLS_Brew (@612_brew) February 9, 2021

According to how it reads….. yes that would violate house rules. Especially editing and cutting to another feed before Trump said “Peacefully let your voices be heard” They think we are idiots!!! — Angie (@Momof3KBD) February 10, 2021

Yes. Great catch, now call it in and raise awareness of it. — 💫China CATastrophe💫 (@Wuhan_Cat) February 9, 2021

The fact that they cut the video off right before the president says “peacefully and patriotically” is utterly shameful and embarrassing. — Ninja Mary (@NinjaMaryGirl) February 9, 2021

It certainly appears so… — Ear II &ernity 🇺🇸 (@EarTo8ernity) February 9, 2021

Appears they did! — Damone (@Alaskarazed) February 9, 2021

Just another dem/media fortification. — sharon caruso (@leevirginiaanne) February 9, 2021

Absolutely it did — Bobby Davenport ⚙️ (@officialbobbyd) February 10, 2021

Since when do democrats actually care about rules? — Will (@NoLeftTurns) February 9, 2021

Isn’t it like Adam Schiff and his fake call script? — W G (@WG419) February 9, 2021

I do believe that was from a non public private video, and based on the article, sure could face some scrutiny. Question is who will do this? — Nick (@ndp36) February 9, 2021

Does this rule have any application in the Senate? — Americanophile🇺🇸 (@Americanophile) February 9, 2021

It sure does, because the rule governs the conduct of House members, personnel, and officers. It makes no distinction about where the conduct occurs. — »Jay H8’s This Place« (@FuarFearg) February 9, 2021

Where are all the fact-checkers from CNN and the Washington Post and Politifact to point out that the video was carefully edited to omit evidence that would help Trump’s case? Twitter got all bent out of shape when Richard Trumka’s full interview wasn’t included in Peter Doocy’s question to Jen Psaki about those green jobs.

BUSTED! CNN’s John Harwood caught spreading manipulated video of GOP Sen. candidate John James https://t.co/A1VQrZlMD2 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 19, 2020

