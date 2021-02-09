https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/09/jason-chaffetz-wonders-if-the-house-democrats-impeachment-video-broke-house-rules-on-manipulated-media/

Let’s face it: The defense for former President Trump wasn’t very strong Tuesday in the Senate. We’ve been promised video of Democratic members of Congress inciting violent behavior, but it was the Democrat impeachment managers who showed the Senate a video Tuesday intercutting President Trump’s Jan. 6 with video of rioters storming the Capitol Building.

They did edit out the part where Trump urged his supporters to protest peacefully. Jason Chaffetz wonders if that’s a violation of House rules, which prohibit “any image, video, or audio file that has been distorted or manipulated with the intent to mislead the public.”

Where are all the fact-checkers from CNN and the Washington Post and Politifact to point out that the video was carefully edited to omit evidence that would help Trump’s case? Twitter got all bent out of shape when Richard Trumka’s full interview wasn’t included in Peter Doocy’s question to Jen Psaki about those green jobs.

