https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/jeffrey-lord-read-democrats-77-page-impeachment-paper-identified-75-lies/

The Trump War Room retweeted Lord’s list of Democrat lies related to this impeachment:

Lord says that he read the 77-page report provided by the Democrats to support their spontaneous impeachment of President Trump. He then attempted to identify and list the numerous lies within the document. He came up with 75 lies. Here is a list of his first 10:

Lie # 1: The very first sentence reads: “This trial arises from President Donald J. Trump’s incitement of insurrection against the Republic he swore to protect.”

Fact: President Trump did no such thing. I had a front-row seat at his speech on the White House Ellipse. I listened to every word. (Here is the text if you want to read for yourself. https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/donald-trump-speech-save-america-rally-transcript-january-6 ) The President recounted his views of what had happened in different states when it came to running the elections in their state. Then he said this: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

There was nothing – nothing – said to cause “an incitement of insurrection”. That is a lie.

Lie # 2: The charge says: “In a grievous betrayal of his Oath of Office, President Trump incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol during the Joint Session, thus impeding Congress’s confirmation of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. as the winner of the presidential election.”

Fact: As stated above, Trump did no such thing. Saying “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard” is hardly a “grievous betrayal” of the presidential oath of office. That is a lie.

Lie # 3: “He spent months asserting, without evidence, that he won in a ‘landslide’ and that the election was ‘stolen.’”

Fact: Donald Trump produced volumes of evidence of a stolen election. There were state legislative hearings at which one person after another came forward, under oath, to testify to the evidence they had personally witnessed. Over there at David Horowitz’s Front Page is a detailed account of the evidence. The headline: “Yes, It Was a Stolen Election: You’d have to be blind not to see it.” This sentence in the impeachment charge is another lie.

Lie # 4: Here’s what the impeachment charges say about the crowd that gathered behind the White House Ellipse to hear the President and others speak: “The crowd was armed, angry and dangerous.”

Fact: I was there. In the front row. There was rock music being played. People all around me were dancing. Laughing. I have the video that I took. To say otherwise is a lie.

Lie #5: The crowd in front of the President was “tense.”

Fact: As said, a provable lie. I have the video.

Lie # 6: The charge: “Then he aimed them straight at the Capitol, declaring: “You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”

Fact: Left out – again and deliberately – the President’s call to “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard” In short, no matter how many times this lie is repeated it is still a lie.

Lie # 7: The President is accused of a “failure to take charge of a decisive security response.”

Fact: The President of the United States has no authority over security at the U.S. Capitol. Those who do: The House and Senate Sergeants at Arms, House and Senate committees and The Architect of the Capitol.

Another lie.

Lie # 8: “It is impossible to imagine the events of January 6 occurring without President Trump creating a powder keg, striking a match and then seeking personal advantage from the ensuing havoc.”

Fact: Speaking out using First Amendment rights of free speech to demand an honest election investigation is not “creating a powder keg.” Silencing dissent is what creates a powder keg. This is another lie.

Lie # 9: “In the words of Representative Liz Cheney, the House Republican Conference Chair: ‘The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and and his oath to the Constitution.’ Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently affirmed that ‘the mob was fed lies’ and ‘provoked by the president.’”

Fact: Just because Cheney and McConnell are Republicans does not make what they said true. The President summoned no “mob.” That is a lie. He invited his supporters – Americans one and all – to “peacefully and patriotically” exercise their First Amendment “right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” He was 100% within his right to do so, and the thousands who peacefully attended were 100% within their right to do so. And no, the President fed the peaceful attendees no lies. To radically change what actually happened to these kind of descriptions is turning the truth into a lie.

In fact, as the New York Post has reported of former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly: “Megyn Kelly argued CNN and other media outlets partially share responsibility for the Jan. 6 deadly riot at the US Capitol — claiming the public ‘lost trust’ in what she characterized as a lack of objective reporting of former President Trump.”

Lie #10: The impeachment charge says: “This is not a partisan matter.”

Fact: That is a particularly bold lie. Utterly laughable. This impeachment, like the one that preceded it, is nothing but partisan.