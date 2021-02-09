https://www.dailywire.com/news/jen-psaki-dodges-question-on-if-democrats-using-incendiary-rhetoric-is-different-than-trump-remarks

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodged a question on Tuesday on whether inflammatory remarks made by Democrats were different than remarks made by former President Donald Trump.

The question from NBC News’s Kristen Welker comes as Democrats have launched a second impeachment against Trump claiming that he incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6.

“Let me ask you, as millions of people tune in to watch this trial presumably throughout the week, they’re going to see the former president’s lawyers argue based on the briefs that they have filed that some Democrats have used incendiary rhetoric,” Welker said. “They are going to point to Representative Maxine Waters, for example, who in 2018 called on supporters at a rally to confront and at one point harass Trump officials over their support of the child separation policy, the zero tolerance policy. That’s something that Cedric Richmond said she had a constitutional right to express those views, so how does the White House view that as any different?”

“Look, Joe Biden is the president. He’s not a pundit,” Psaki responded. “He’s not going to opine on the back and forth arguments, nor is he watching them that are taking place in the Senate.”

