Jen Psaki mocks Peter Doocy when asked about Keystone pipeline job losses

It’s expected that up to 11,000 jobs will be lost following Biden’s day-one decision to immediately shut down construction of the pipeline that was supposed to carry oil from Canada to Texas — leaving South Dakotans reeling and 1,000 people immediately out of work.

“Where is it that they can go for their green job?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Psaki at her Monday afternoon press briefing, referring to Biden’s promise to create good-paying union jobs in the green energy sector as his administration attempts to end the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels.

“That is something the administration has promised and there is now a gap so I’m just curious when that happens, when those people can count on that?” Doocy added.

“Well, I’d certainly welcome you to present your data of all the thousands and thousands of people who won’t be getting a green job,” Psaki snarked. “Maybe next time you’re here you can present that.”

“But you said they will be getting green jobs. I’m just asking when that happens,” noting a report by the Laborers’ International Union that found 1,000 union jobs on the Keystone project would “immediately vanish.”

Another 10,000 construction jobs expected to be created by the project have also been nixed by Biden’s decision.

A prominent union leader and Biden ally, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, lashed the decision in an Axios on HBO interview Sunday, saying Biden should have also announced where he would replace those lost jobs.

“I wish he hadn’t done that on the first day, because the Laborers International was right. It did and will cost us jobs in the process,” Trumka told Jonathan Swan. “I wish he had paired that more carefully with the thing that he did second by saying, ‘Here’s where we’re creating jobs,’” he went on, saying he believed Biden knows his announcement was “a mistake.”

