Since the beginning of the COVID19 pandemic, many in the MSM have been pushing a narrative that Republican governors have completely botched everything (while Democratic governors, like Luv Guv Andrew Cuomo, have handled the situation as well as or better than can be expected).

Reality has demonstrated that that narrative is a false one — or, at the very least, a lot more complicated — but it’s too late for firefighters like MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski to turn back now.

That’s why they’re keeping up their smear campaign against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

.@JoeNBC, commenting on @GovRonDeSantis — the only governor handling Coronavirus w/ any competence — says: “I don’t think anybody would have expected him to foul it up as badly as he has.” pic.twitter.com/Wt0GJ2c7zT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2021

Listening to them, you’d think that Ron DeSantis was the one constantly passing the buck and gaslighting and taking victory laps after dooming thousands of nursing home residents to their deaths.

So what we have is clear evidence that @JoeNBC, @morningmika and @WillieGeist all ignore the science. It is pretty good barometer for future credibility from them…they are NOT CREDIBLE WHEN IT COMES TO SCIENCE OR MEDICINE, apparently. https://t.co/GBNU3RQHrb — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 9, 2021

Well, to be fair, in that clip, Willie Geist just sat there without saying anything. Based on that, we can’t say for sure that Geist is ignoring the science, though his reluctance to set Joe and Mika straight does suggest that, at the very least, Geist is fuzzy on the science.

Gaslighting — Joan C (@DautreuilJoan) February 9, 2021

Wait till he sees the death rate in NY compared to FL — Kung Lao (@FilthyPhilly20) February 9, 2021

FL saw an 11.5% decline in cases last week, one of the best in the nation. They are going to do this until 2024. pic.twitter.com/vXwUUhBzpV — DC (@donna_appraise) February 9, 2021

They’re going to do this for as long as it takes.

“people over the age of 70 cannot get it” oh man i truly wish one of those brave “fact checkers” would verify this. such a disgusting lie from @morningmika and @MSNBC truly a is progressive propaganda outlet — $kodk $work (@wario_chalmers) February 9, 2021

Hey @JoeNBC – all my elderly family living in FL have received the vaccine…you are clearly lying. Please provide evidence of your false accusations. — KP (@KrisPontell) February 9, 2021

My parents went two weeks ago for their first round. Made an appointment and were in and out in hour. — C (@CmartWest98) February 9, 2021

I watched the whole video just to confirm my assumption that @JoeNBC wouldn’t mention a single piece of numerical data. Florida’s COVID death rate (1,295 per 1M) is 26th among states and lower than the national rate (1,456 per 1M). Its vaccination rate is also above average. https://t.co/3qczK9Slwo pic.twitter.com/XoQEV7mUOS — Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 9, 2021

I don’t think Scarborough knows that he’s saying falsehoods. It just seems like he’s phoning it in and has no interest in researching any of the narratives his MSNBC colleagues tell him. — Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 9, 2021

At this point, it doesn’t really matter, because the end result is the same. MSNBC isn’t telling viewers the truth. And that’s by design.

The transition to DeSantis Derangement Syndrome. — BamaFan4Life (@BamaFan4Life41) February 9, 2021

Florida Man Bad! — Allan (@AllanRicharz) February 9, 2021

the anti-Fla bias is just insane https://t.co/zmEhllNmvX — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 9, 2021

Why spread disinformation. There is a reason people are fleeing NY to come to FL. They don’t cover the Cuomo disaster. It just shows that they are either not informed, stupid, or liars. — Bill Benincosa (@WVCTBill) February 9, 2021

These people are embarrassing. — KD (@Illegalshift66) February 9, 2021

It’s really hard to describe just how detached from reality MSNBC is. The words coming out of their mouths are simply fiction. https://t.co/L5ZMS5DrlN — RBe (@RBPundit) February 9, 2021

The point of saying 2+2=5, because that’s the party line, isn’t to show people you believe it. The point is to show people you’re willing to say it out loud even though you don’t – obviously, you can’t – believe it. It’s a pledge of loyalty in the form of an assertion. https://t.co/yGezTxQDMJ — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) February 9, 2021

