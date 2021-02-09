https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/judge-blocks-several-reforms-radical-los-angeles-da-george-gascon/

Superior Court Judge James Chalfant issued a preliminary injunction blocking several reforms from radical Los Angeles DA George Gascón.

Los Angeles prosecutors took the Marxist DA to court for violating his oath of office with his unethical and unlawful reforms, and won a ruling.

The injunction will restrict Gascón from refusing to prosecute California’s three strikes law and will restrict him from dismissing special enhancement allegations.

“The District Attorney’s disregard of the Three Strikes law “plead and prove” requirement is unlawful, as is requiring deputy DA’s to seek dismissal of pending sentencing enhancements without a lawful basis,” Judge Chalfant said.

More from Judge Chalfant: “[Gascon’s] special directives require prosecutors to violate California law, their oaths of office, and their ethical and professional obligations.

Judge also says the statement Gascon orders them to read in court is legally inaccurate/unethical. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/iPjd2d1MPU — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 8, 2021

Gascón said he will appeal the ruling.

“I never had any illusions as to the difficulty and challenges associated with reforming a dated institution steeped in systemic racism,” Gascon said in a statement. “My directives are a product of the will of the people, including survivors of crime, and a substantial body of research that shows this modern approach will advance community safety.”

In December, newly elected Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced radical policy changes that he claimed were backed up by “science.”

George Gascón was previously the DA of San Francisco and absolutely turned that place into a hell hole.

New changes announced:

1) End cash bail by January

2) Conviction integrity unit

3) No death penalty

4) Felony charging no longer seeking enhancements i.e. gang affiliation

5) Juveniles will not be tried as adults

6) Use-of-force review board to reopen fatal officer-involved shooting cases going back to 2012!

