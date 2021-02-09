https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/judge-stops-some-of-soros-funded-l-a-district-attorney-george-gascons-radical-policies/

Soros financed L.A. District Attorney George Gascon’s “reforms” have been slapped down by Judge James Chalfant’s in which he barred Gascon from implementing his Soros’ policy of allowing many criminals to walk free.

This is not unusual for Soros financed DAs. All across the country, DAs that he has financed refuse to hold criminals responsible for their crimes.

Gascon promised to end to cash bail, a prohibition against prosecutors seeking the death penalty, an end to sentence enhancements for most aggravating circumstances, and a refusal to prosecute the state’s “three strikes” law.

This makes sense because LA is in desperate need of more criminals on the streets. Would you believe that there are citizens in LQA that have never been assaulted, robbed, or carjacked?

More from Judge Chalfant: “[Gascon’s] special directives require prosecutors to violate California law, their oaths of office, and their ethical and professional obligations.

Judge also says the statement Gascon orders them to read in court is legally inaccurate/unethical. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/iPjd2d1MPU — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 8, 2021

He sought a reduced punishment for a man accused of two murders, including that of L.A. Sheriff’s Department deputy Joseph Solano.

Many prosecutors in California refuse to work with Gascon because of his policies in cases involving multiple jurisdictions because they think criminals should be in prison and not on the streets.

How silly of them. (Sarcasm)

The Association of Deputy District Attorneys (ADDA) of Los Angeles County sued him.

Breitbart News

