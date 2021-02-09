https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/09/judge-tweets-out-hilarious-clip-of-a-lawyer-using-the-kitten-filter-during-a-zoom-hearing/

This, is, by far, the funniest thing we’ve seen today, if not in all of 2021.

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat” says the lawyer after he can’t figure out how to turn the Zoom filter off that’s turned him into a talking kitten:

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap “I can see that,” responds judge pic.twitter.com/HclKlAUwbM — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) February 9, 2021

The judge tweeted out the video himself as an “IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP”:

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

Okay, but imagine the guy’s client during all of this?

This is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. The poor lawyer can’t figure out how to turn off the filter so offers to proceed anyway, promising the judge he’s not a cat. And kudos to @JudgeFergusonTX for walking him through it calmly without bursting into giggles https://t.co/Uu3Q2Q3q3e pic.twitter.com/6qD2TAyGCy — Kendyl Hanks (@HanksKendyl) February 9, 2021

We needed that:

Among the greatest gifts the internet has ever bestowed upon us. https://t.co/ryD6YxXxAD — Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) February 9, 2021

***

