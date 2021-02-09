https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/09/judge-tweets-out-hilarious-clip-of-a-lawyer-using-the-kitten-filter-during-a-zoom-hearing/

This, is, by far, the funniest thing we’ve seen today, if not in all of 2021.

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat” says the lawyer after he can’t figure out how to turn the Zoom filter off that’s turned him into a talking kitten:

The judge tweeted out the video himself as an “IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP”:

Okay, but imagine the guy’s client during all of this?

We needed that:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...