Nearly three years after she posed for a photo holding a bloody replica of President Donald Trump’s severed head, comedian and left-wing activist Kathy Griffin said Americans are experiencing a “collective trauma” as the second impeachment trial against former President Trump began on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if we’ve even started to process it, much less work through it to come out the other side, whatever that will mean. Ugh sorry, I can’t communicate my thoughts very well,” said Griffin, whose bloody Trump head photo sparked a national firestorm and spurred a Secret Service probe. She was fired from CNN, faced a social media-fueled boycott of her stand-up shows, and was the subject of a Secret Service investigation..

We are going through a collective trauma. I don’t know if we’ve even started to process it, much less work through it to come out the other side, whatever that will mean. Ugh sorry, I can’t communicate my thoughts very well. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 9, 2021

Griffin’s followers concurred, one writing, “I can’t stop crying. Serious PTSD.”

“I wept as I saw the opening video. Part rage, part fear and yes, trauma,” another replied, appearing to refer to footage shown at the trial of the events at the Capitol on January 6.

In a post on Monday, Griffin wrote that she was “giddy with excitement” about the impeachment trial, adding that she wanted to be called on to testify:

FINE! I don’t have a life. I am LIVING for the impeachment trial starting tomorrow. I am giddy with excitement, and yes, I want to be called to testify. pic.twitter.com/iO9PvDV96c — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 8, 2021

Democrats are hoping to build a case tying former President Trump to the events of January 6.

“The end goal, as they have said, is a conviction in the Senate and permanent disqualification from ever running for office again,” Breitbart News reported:

While both sides — the House impeachment managers and former President Trump’s counsel — will have 16 hours to present their cases, day one will involve four hours of debate over the constitutionality of proceeding with the trial, given Trump’s status as a former president. The Senate will then vote on whether to proceed. It is expected to pass as it did last month following Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) motion, which raised questions over the constitutionality of the current process. Forty-five GOP senators voted with Paul, signaling a surefire acquittal for Trump, as Democrats would need 17 GOP senators to join them to reach 67 votes for a conviction.

In an op-ed at Fox News on Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wrote that Democrats have an “obsession” with impeaching Trump because “they’re scared of him.”

“They know he works [for] the American people, and not the Washington Swamp. Unlike most politicians, President Trump did what he said he’d do. Hopefully, one day, he’ll get to do it again,” he concluded.

