Calling herself the daughter of some “high-profile political figures,” former Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter, Claudia, auditioned for, American Idol, before the hit ABC talent show’s top judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Claudia Conway was introduced as a “social media sensation” and told the judges arrayed before her that her parents are merely “high-profile political figures.” Of course, the 16-year-old is more than the daughter of a couple of “political figures.” Her mother is former Donald Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway, and her father is a left-wing political operative, George Conway.

“I’m very nervous but very excited,” Conway said before strolling out before the judges. But the tease the show posted to Twitter seems to foretell bad news from the judges after she takes her shot at American Idol stardom.

“We’re looking for an American Idol,” judge Katy Perry tells her as a worried look steals across Conway’s face.

Conway told her 14 million fans on TikTok back in November that she was looking to audition as a singer for the show.

Claudia Conway has veered from one controversial TikTok post to another during the Trump era. She became a media sensation when she began making posts about the political divisions in her family. And ahead of the 2020 elections, she called President Trump an “idiot fucking president piece of shit” while urging Americans to “vote him out.”She also spoke of her mother’s COVID-19 diagnosis and even alleged that her mother had lied about a negative coronavirus test — a claim her mother immediately disputed. The teen also told fans she was looking into becoming emancipated from her political consultant parents. Still, after all the negativity poured into her social media posts, in August, Conway told fans that she needed to step away from social media for a short time for a “mental health break.” Conway has not posted to Twitter since August. Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

