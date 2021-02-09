https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/la-times-op-ed-trumpites

An op-ed in the Los Angeles Times titled, “What can you do about the Trumpites next door?” is causing quite a stir. In the column, the author, columnist Virginia Heffernan, complains after her Trump-supporting neighbors plowed snow off her driveway without being asked — and “did a great job.”

Heffernan asks “how much thanks?” do the neighbors deserve “in the face of this act of aggressive niceness.” Just when you think she’s joking, Heffernan goes on to compare her Trump-supporting neighbors to Hezbollah, the mafia, and, of course, Nazi sympathizers.

“This is also kind of weird. Back in the city, people don’t sweep other people’s walkways for nothing,” Heffernan wrote. “Hezbollah, the Shiite Islamist political party in Lebanon, also gives things away for free … And they also demand devotion to their brutal, us-versus-them anti-Sunni cause. Some of us are family, the favors say; the rest are infidels.”

She continued, writing, “What do we do about the Trumpites around us? Like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who spoke eloquently this week about her terrifying experience during the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Americans are expected to forgive and forget before we’ve even stitched up our wounds. Or gotten our vaccines against the pandemic that former President Trump utterly failed to mitigate.

My neighbors supported a man who showed near-murderous contempt for the majority of Americans. They kept him in business with their support. But the plowing.”

On the radio program this week, Glenn Beck reacted to Heffernan’s op-ed, and offered some really helpful advice he said he’d recently received: If you’re getting this upset at your friends, family, neighbors — just STOP. Instead of only tolerating the other side, maybe try to understand them. You may find more common ground than you think.

