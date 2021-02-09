https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/lara-logan-calls-deprogram-conservatives-never-trump/

(CBN) — WASHINGTON – Calls to ‘deprogram’ Trump supporters are becoming widely accepted among traditional media elites who never understood why such a wide swath of Americans supported the Trump presidency.

“The question is – how are we going to almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump,” asked Katie Couric during a recent interview on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

For many people, it was jaw-dropping to hear something so radical from a respected journalist.

