President Biden is the figurehead of the left-wing “insurrection” against the American people, Laura Ingraham said Monday.

“The Democrats and the media that serve them are like addicts looking for their next fix, and their drug of choice over the past five years has been Donald Trump,” began “The Ingraham Angle” host. “If you’re conservative and you voted for Trump, they want you demoralized by the impeachment proceedings and the January 6th riot and they want you to believe things will never get better.”

To that end, she posited, this week’s Senate impeachment trial of the former president is a “shiny object” to distract voters.

“Why? Because if you keep your eye on what’s really happening out there, you’re going to realize Biden isn’t running anything. He’s barely awake,” said Ingraham, who added that the 46th president’s administration is “populated by snotty, entitled, overeducated, underperforming goofballs” who “are slowly but surely dismantling our economy, attacking our prosperity and opening the door to an endless stream of illegal aliens and gang members.

“If we had a Congress that was focused on protecting American jobs, safety, healthcare, and education, they would immediately tighten the asylum laws.”

Ingraham later added: “At a time when we’re seeing more crime, fewer jobs, and millions of kids stuck in Zoom hell and not in school, Biden’s team is focusing on shielding illegals from deportation because he doesn’t want to put them through too much stress …”

“If that’s not enough to make your blood boil, The Washington Post adds ICE agents seeking to arrest fugitives outside jail and prisons will need prior approval from the agency’s director in Washington. Gang tattoos or records showing loose affiliation with gang activity would also not meet the narrower criteria.”

As a result, the host added: “Biden’s open-borders zealots have what they want. Big business, they get their slave labor, and the social justice warriors, the far-left ‘Squad’ types, they have their new population that can be molded and formed into socialist party faithful.”

“There is an insurrection taking place against America, all right,” Ingraham concluded. “It’s been going on for years in the deepest depths of the D.C. swamp. And now its figurehead resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

