The Senate is opening its second impeachment trial for former President TrumpDonald TrumpDOJ to seek resignations of most Trump-appointed US attorneys: report Trump attorney withdraws request to not hold impeachment trial on Saturday Kinzinger in op-ed calls on GOP senators to convict Trump in impeachment trial MORE on Tuesday afternoon — this time with Trump an ex-president residing at his estate in Florida, not the White House.

The trial centers on whether Trump incited a mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, forcing the evacuation of lawmakers who at the time were certifying President Biden Joe BidenDemocrats say Trump impeachment defense ‘wholly without merit’ A US-Israel defense treaty has benefits — and perils White House: Biden won’t spend much time watching Trump impeachment trial MORE‘s Electoral College win over Trump.

Five people died in connection to the riot, including a Capitol Hill police officer. The crowd was seeking to stop the Electoral College count after weeks in which Trump and his allies had argued massive fraud contributed to his loss — without providing any evidence that supported those arguments in court.

Follow along for live updates on the opening day below.

Senate approves organizing resolution for Trump impeachment trial

1:21 p.m.

The Senate has adopted the organizing resolution for former President Trump’s impeachment trial.

The resolution, which was approved in an 89-11 vote, lays out the timeline for the impeachment trial, which could wrap as soon as early next week.

“It is agreed to by the House managers, the former president’s counsel, and is cosponsored by the Republican leader. It is bipartisan. It is our solemn constitutional duty to conduct a fair…impeachment trial,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerOcasio-Cortez, Schumer announce federal COVID-19 fund to help families pay for funerals Over 60 progressive groups urge Schumer to nix filibuster Booker reintroduces bill to give all newborns ,000 savings accounts MORE (D-N.Y.) said.

Schumer and GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump attorney withdraws request to not hold impeachment trial on Saturday Senate looks to avoid dragged-out Trump impeachment battle Schumer, McConnell reach deal on Trump impeachment trial MORE (R-Ky.) announced on Monday that they had reached a deal on how to organize the trial.

Under the resolution, the Senate will hold up to four hours of debate on Tuesday about whether or not the trial is constitutional. The Senate previously voted to set aside a similar question late last month, with five Republicans siding with Democrats.

— Jordain Carney

White House says Biden won’t opine on trial



1:14 p.m.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiThe Memo: Democrats, GOP face dangers from Trump trial Biden administration sends conflicting signals on school reopenings White House says Biden ‘head nod’ didn’t signify shift on Iran MORE on Tuesday said President Biden would not be weighing in on the arguments from either side in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, reiterating the administration’s stance that it will take a hands off approach to the proceedings.

“Joe Biden is the president, he’s not a pundit. He’s not going to opine on the back-and-forth arguments, nor is he watching them, that are taking place in the Senate,” Psaki said during the daily White House press briefing when asked about Trump’s planned legal strategy that in part cites examples of Democrats calling for supporters to confront Trump officials.

Psaki also dodged questions about whether Biden is concerned the arguments about the constitutionality of trying a former president could set a dangerous precedent, pointing to Biden’s past statement that he supported the impeachment process moving forward.

“This is obviously a big story in the country,” Psaki said. “No one is denying that here… but our focus and the president’s focus is on putting people back to work, getting the pandemic under control, and that means we’re not going to weigh in on every question about the impeachment trial, and we don’t feel it’s necessary or our role to do that.”

The White House has been steadfast in its commitment to avoid chiming in on Trump’s trial. Psaki has repeatedly declined to outline the White House’s position on Trump’s guilt or the mechanics of the trial, and Biden has deferred to the Senate when asked about the proceedings.

Psaki would not explicitly say if Biden felt Trump incited violence on Jan. 6 when his supporters stormed the Capitol, but said Biden ran for president in part because of concerns about Trump’s fitness.

— Brett Samuels

House prosecutors will use previously unseen video evidence of attack

12:50 p.m.

The nine House Democratic impeachment managers will introduce video evidence in this week’s Senate trial that has not previously been seen, sources close to the Democratic managers’ team said Tuesday.

That revelation came during a call with reporters where senior staff to the House prosecutors laid out their strategy for convincing senators to convict former President Trump for inciting a deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“We plan to be succinct and to the point and non-repetitive. The attack happened in plain sight. There is compelling, overwhelming evidence. It’s on video and elsewhere,” said one of the senior aides.

“We plan to fully utilize all the evidence available in all the forums, including evidence that nobody has seen before.”

As The Hill previously reported, the managers plan to forgo any lengthy or abstract legal analysis that could bore the senators and the American public watching at home. Instead, they hope to use video and other available evidence from the attack to tell a compelling story of Trump’s role in the attack on the Capitol.

“This is about the very serious issue of holding President Trump accountable, the most serious betrayal on a president ever, and ensuring that no president ever does it again. …” the senior aide said.

“The managers are trying this case to move the hearts, mind, and consciousness of all 100 jurors and expect to prevail. In the end, that is what they’re doing to win this case, and they are confident of their mission.”

— Scott Wong

House impeachment managers remain undecided on witnesses

12:41 p.m.

The House impeachment managers still haven’t made a decision on whether to call witnesses to the Senate trial, which could prolong it for days.

Senators on both sides of the aisle are anxious to get Trump’s second impeachment trial wrapped up in a week, and some even hope it can be finished over the weekend, but a decision to call witnesses, could prolong it well into next week, when the Senate is scheduled to be on recess.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerOcasio-Cortez, Schumer announce federal COVID-19 fund to help families pay for funerals Over 60 progressive groups urge Schumer to nix filibuster Booker reintroduces bill to give all newborns ,000 savings accounts MORE (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday declined to say whether he wants to hear from witnesses, saying the decision is up to the House managers.

“It’s going to be the managers’ decision. They haven’t made a decision yet whether to call witnesses. There is a vote that will have to be made if they decide to call witnesses but I’m not going to prejudge. Let’s see what they decide to do,” he said.

If the Senate agrees to allow the House managers and Trump’s lawyers to subpoena witnesses, they shall first be deposed and the parties shall be allowed “appropriate discovery,” which could extend the trial by another week or more, depending on how many witnesses are called.

Trump’s lawyer David Schoen and Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamDOJ to seek resignations of most Trump-appointed US attorneys: report Lawmakers lay blame on Trump over riot as second impeachment trial looms Sunday shows – Trump impeachment trial, stimulus dominate MORE (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s closest Senate allies, have warned the defense will bring in an array of witnesses to respond to Democratic-called witnesses, which could extend the trial considerably.

— Alex Bolton

Impeachment trial to roll through the weekend

12:32 p.m.

The Senate impeachment trial will be in session through the weekend after one of Trump’s attorneys withdrew a request to pause the trial between roughly 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday.

An updated version of the organizing resolution, circulated on Tuesday, states that “unless shall have already voted on the article of impeachment” the Senate will be in session on Sunday afternoon.

It also deletes language in a previous version that would have suspended the trial after 5 p.m. Friday and through Saturday.

David Schoen, one the president’s attorneys, had sent Senate leadership a request over the weekend asking that the trial be delayed between roughly 5 p.m. on Friday until Sunday in order to observe the Jewish Sabbath.

But Schoen told Senate leadership and Sen. Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph LeahyTrump attorney withdraws request to not hold impeachment trial on Saturday Schumer, McConnell finalizing deal on Trump impeachment trial This week: Senate starts Trump trial as Democrats draft coronavirus bill MORE (D-Vt.), who will preside over the trial, that he was subsequently withdrawing his request, citing concerns that it will delay the impeachment proceedings.

—Jordain Carney

Democrats respond to Trump, seeking to pick apart his arguments

12:23 p.m.



House Democrats on Tuesday amplified their charges that Donald Trump incited the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, accusing the former president of exploiting an angry mob to do his political dirty work — and then blaming them for heeding his own request.

In a 33-page legal filing, the nine Democrats prosecuting Trump’s latest impeachment trial ticked through the various defense arguments advanced by Trump’s attorneys in their own brief released a day earlier, then sought to pick them apart one by one.

“His brief — in which he refuses to accept responsibility for his actions — highlights the danger he continues to pose to the Nation he betrayed,” wrote the impeachment managers, a group led by Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinDemocrats say Trump impeachment defense ‘wholly without merit’ Sunday shows preview: Budget resolution clears path for .9 trillion stimulus; Senate gears up for impeachment trial READ: Trump attorneys deny request for impeachment testimony MORE (D-Md.).

The brief arrived shortly before the Senate was scheduled to kick off the trial phase of Trump’s impeachment, which begins this afternoon. The process is historic on two fronts: It marks the first time a president will face an impeachment trial twice in his tenure; and the first time that trial will occur after the president has left the White House.

On Monday, Trump’s defense attorneys laid out their case for why the impeachment charges should be dismissed.

First, they argue, Trump cannot be subject to impeachment because the Founders never intended that process to apply to former presidents. Second, they say Trump’s fiery rhetoric leading up to the Capitol siege is well protected under the First Amendment right to free speech.

Democrats have rejected both defenses out of hand. In their latest filing, they reiterate their legal argument why Trump should be held accountable, both for his unsubstantiated claims that the election was “stolen,” and for encouraging the supporters who subsequently stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

—Mike Lillis

Impeachment expert cited by Trump lawyers says work was misconstrued

12:07 p.m.

One of the country’s top impeachment experts said his work was badly misconstrued by former President Trump’s legal team in a Monday brief in which his team argued that the Senate trial is unconstitutional.

Trump’s lawyers relied heavily on the scholarship of Michigan State University law professor Brian Kalt to bolster their case that the Senate’s jurisdiction over Trump ended when he left office.

But asked by The Hill if he believes Trump’s trial is in fact constitutional, Kalt replied: “Yes.”

“Zealous advocacy usually leads lawyers to squeeze all of the advantage that they can out of the evidence,” Kalt told The Hill. “But when lawyers quote the wrong people or cite sources for the opposite of what those sources actually say, it is never a good sign.”

Day one of Trump’s trial is expected to center on the question of whether Congress’s impeachment power extends to former presidents.

Kalt was among a group of more than 170 ideologically diverse legal scholars who last month signed a letter arguing that the trial is constitutionally sound, which represents the consensus view among legal experts.

However, all but five of 50 GOP senators embraced the opposite view last month by voting to dismiss the post-presidency impeachment trial on constitutional grounds.

— John Kruzel

