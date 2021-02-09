https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/live-stream-video-president-trump-senate-impeachment-trial-starting-noon-eastern-rsbn/

The Senate Democrats’ impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins Tuesday at noon eastern.

Democrats want to impeach private citizen Trump for allegedly inciting a riot that was planned weeks before his “inciteful” speech on January 6, 2020.

Democrat Senator Patrick Leahy will preside over the sham impeachment and will be allowed to vote on the impeachment.

Leahy will play the role of judge and jury.

The Supreme Court of the United States wanted nothing to do with the proceedings.

