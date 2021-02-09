https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/liz-cheney-hallucinates/
.@Liz_Cheney: Donald Trump “does not have a role as a leader of our party going forward…
We should not be embracing the former president.” pic.twitter.com/c0M7iFkfO4
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 7, 2021
‘Donald Trump is not the leader of our party going forward. We should not be embracing the former president.’
Dinesh knows the deal…
Think of how delusional Liz Cheney must be to insist there’s no place for Trump in the Republican Party going forward. She couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Wyoming today and she wants to write off a man who commands the overwhelming support of the GOP
— Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 7, 2021