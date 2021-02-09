https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/louisiana-woman-threatens-sue-sprays-gorilla-glue-scalp-wont-come-off-video/

A Louisiana woman is threatening to sue after she used Gorilla Glue on her hair and it won’t come off her head.

Tessica Brown managed to chop off her ponytail from her head but she is still not able to peel the glue off her scalp.

The local hospital is hesitant to get involved fearing they may be sued.

PennLive reported:

A Louisiana woman who’s gone viral as the “Gorilla Glue Girl” is considering a lawsuit after spraying her hair with ultra-strong adhesive. TMZ reports Tessica Brown has hired an attorney and is discussing possible litigation against Gorilla Glue. She reportedly spent 22 hours in the emergency room at a hospital after she used the company’s heavy-duty Spray Adhesive when she ran out of the hair spray she usually uses, Got2b Glued. “I figured if I used the Gorilla Glue – you know, by the time I got home, I could have just washed it out,” she told a Toronto radio show. “But when I tried to wash it out, it didn’t move.” Brown says her hair has been rock-solid for a month now, despite efforts to remove the glue with rubbing alcohol.

