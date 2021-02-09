https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/09/lowering-the-bar-jen-psaki-explains-what-president-biden-means-by-opening-schools-and-its-not-impressive/

Back in December, President-elect Joe Biden tweeted that one of the three goals for the first 100 days of his administration was to “get most schools back open.”

We don’t have the statistics in front of us, but we believe most schools are open; a lot of parents say their kids have been back in school since last August. A reporter at Tuesday’s White House press conference asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki what exactly Biden considers “open,” and as has become a trend with this administration, Biden set the bar low. The goal, it seems, is to have more than 50 percent of schools holding in-person learning at least one day a week — by the end of April.

Based on your region of the country and the strength of the teachers’ union there.

It’s like his goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days, which the United States was well on track to meet.

What happened to Biden’s plan to close down the virus and open up the country?

