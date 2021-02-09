https://politicrossing.com/marjorie-taylor-green-perfectly-sums-up-democrats-impeachment-charade/

The new congress women from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Green perfectly sums up the Democrats’ Impeachment charade in one Tweet.

“This impeachment trial is circus for the Democrat media mob to entertain the masses that they have brainwashed and addicted to hate, so they don’t see the Dem policies being rapidly forced into place that are destroying our lives, stealing our freedoms and putting America last.”

She sums it up perfectly. Joe Biden is busy signing executive orders on everything from immigration to climate policy and all the House and Senate are focused is a 2nd Impeachment.

More About Marjorie Taylor Green:

On her first day in office, Greene wore a face mask onto the House floor reading “Trump Won”, when in fact Trump lost the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Joe Biden.[68] During the counting of electoral votes, Greene raised an objection to counting Michigan’s electors. However, the objection was not signed by a member of the U.S. Senateand therefore was invalid.[69]

In response to the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, Greene called for an end to violence and for support for President Trump.[70][71] She refused to wear a face mask while sheltering in place during the riot, and during the debate to impeach Trump she tweeted, “Democrats must be held accountable for the political violence inspired by their rhetoric.” This prompted Democratic representative Jason Crow (D-Colo.) to call her “morally bankrupt”, “depraved” and “frankly dangerous”.[71]

Greene filed articles of impeachment against Joe Biden alleging abuse of power on January 21, 2021, the day after Biden’s inauguration.[12] In an interview with Greg Kelly of Newsmax, she claimed Biden is “willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, [and] Ukrainian energy companies”.[72]

On January 27, 2021, Representative Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), announced he had drafted a resolution to expel Greene from the House following reports that she had previously called for violence against Democrats online.[73] Massachusetts representative Jake Auchincloss also called for Greene’s resignation or expulsion due to her threats of violence against fellow lawmakers.[74] On January 28, 2021 with the revelations of Greene’s threats against Democratic members of the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke of an “enemy within the House of Representatives” and the need to increase security measures, stating that this referred to members … who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.” seemingly alluding to Greene and other Republican members such as Lauren Boebert, who wanted to bring a gun onto the House floor.[75] Pelosi also criticized the House Republican leadership for placing Greene on the Education Committee after Greene had questioned the authenticity of deadly school shootings around the country.[76]

On January 29, 2021, Representative Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) and Representative Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) authored a censure resolution against Greene for making threatening comments to her congressional colleagues. The resolution included a call for Greene’s resignation.[77]

Greene was briefly a member of the Committee on the Budget and the Committee on Education and Labor, before she was removed from all committee assignments on February 4, 2021 for incendiary remarks she had made before her election.[78]









