https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marty-schottenheimer-passes-away/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







The Spun

Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer has passed away. Schottenheimer, who played linebacker for the Buffalo Bills before going into coaching, died on Monday at the age of 77.

Schottenheimer passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He had been battling Alzheimer’s since 2014.







ABC Cleveland

Born in Canonsburg, Pa., in 1943, Schottenheimer lived and breathed football, playing linebacker through high school and into college, at the University of Pittsburgh. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1965 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and in the seventh round of the AFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, opting to play for Buffalo.

After spending four years on the Bills and earning an AFL Championship, Schottenheimer played two seasons with the Boston Patriots before bouncing from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Baltimore Colts and then retiring in 1971.