http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PD9m2fqUw2o/

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump, Tuesday on SiriusXM’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show,” declared that her cousins Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. would have no future political careers because of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Obeidallah said, “How do you think this all affects Donald Trump Jr.’s and Ivanka’s dreams of being President Trump, the Kennedys of the Right, how do you think it’s going to impact them?”

Trump said, “I think it’s over. I think it’s completely over.”

She continued, “They have their father to thank for that. The insurrection was a bridge too far, Donny for sure is totally implicated in it, and if there’s any justice, he will be indicted at some point as well.”

She added, “You know, we have all this information coming up that Ivanka and Jared allegedly, employees of the federal government, have made in excess of $600 million through their grift over the last couple of years. So I think that the fact that they think that there’s any chance for them to turn the corner or rehabilitate their prospects is just insane.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

