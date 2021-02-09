http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/T-5sPrP4L9g/

Former first lady Michelle Obama is launching a new Netflix kids show titled Waffles and Mochi that will promote healthy eating and diverse foods from different cultures.

Michelle Obama announced that the show will debut on Netflix on March 16. “I’m excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world,” she tweeted.

I’m also excited to work with @PHAnews to help kids build healthy habits and help families in need cook with fresh ingredients together at home. I hope you’ll join us by watching on March 16! #WafflesAndMochi 💕 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 9, 2021

The former first lady used the show’s announcement to promote Partnership for a Healthier America, her initiative to combat childhood obesity.

Barack and Michelle Obama signed a lucrative deal with Netflix in 2018 to develop and distribute content from their Higher Ground productions company. At the time, the couple said they wanted to produce content “touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights,” and more.

It remains unclear if Waffles and Mochi is a Higher Ground production. It’s also unclear how frequently the former first lady will appear on the show. Among the couple’s upcoming Netflix projects is the recently announced movie Exit West, a migration-themed story about a refugee couple who use magic portals to travel to different destinations.

During her tenure as first lady, Michelle Obama promoted federal nutrition standards for school lunches. As Breitbart News reported, the Trump administration rolled back the standards last year in favor of giving schools more freedom around nutrition.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said at the time that the federal standards generated too much wasted food and lacked flexibility.

