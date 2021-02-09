https://www.theepochtimes.com/minnesota-shooting-at-health-clinic-leaves-multiple-people-injured-officials_3691092.html

Several people were injured in a shooting incident at a health clinic in Minnesota, said officials on Tuesday.

Police said that shots rang out at around 10:55 a.m. local time at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, according to reports.

Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press that a person who may have been the shooter was taken into custody. She did not reveal the number of people who were shot or if anyone was killed.

#BREAKING @ATFStPaul is in route to a healthcare facility in Buffalo, Minnesota, after reports of an active shooter situation. No further details are available at this time. pic.twitter.com/YVZegzbGr4 — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) February 9, 2021

Emergency dispatchers said that as many as five people were injured, reported the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Emergency dispatch audio said that a bomb went off about 30 minutes later.

“We just had a bomb go off in the clinic,” dispatch audio said. “They’re evacuating the clinic parking lot, so we’re going to go stage back at the child-care center we originally staged at.”

Local schools have been placed on lockdown, officials told Bringmethenews.com. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are responding to the scene.

Allina Health, which is based in Minneapolis, owns or operates 12 hospitals and more than 90 clinics in Minnesota, says the company’s website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

