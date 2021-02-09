https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/virginia-baby-found-safe-under-stairwell-after-being-abducted-inside-stolen-suv/

CHESAPEAKE, VA – Tragedy was averted when an alert nightshift worker spotted a 3-month-old girl abandoned under a stairwell following a carjacking in Virginia. Police are now searching for the man responsible.

The incident began when police were called to a Wawa convenience store in the 3400 block of West Branch Boulevard in Chesapeake for a report of a stolen vehicle and abduction early Wednesday morning.

Police reported the mother left infant Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva inside the running SUV while she went into the store around 6:30 a.m. A man pulled up in another stolen vehicle, jumped out, entered the running vehicle, and drove away with the child.

Police issued an Amber Alert for the gray 2017 Hyundai Tucson, which was described as having a “baby on board” sticker on the rear. The baby was described as wearing a pink and white Minnie Mouse jumpsuit with ears on it.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and white sneakers.

Approximately 20 minutes later, Vanessa was located in her child seat abandoned under a stairwell in an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Little Creek Road in nearby Norfolk. A woman coming off the night shift discovered the baby.

The woman’s aunt spoke with WTKR News, describing how her niece found the baby:

“She said, ‘Come outside right now.’ I opened the door, and the baby was under the stairs here. She’s like, ‘There’s a baby here,’ so she started looking around to see if anybody was around.”

The aunt said she was shocked to find an infant outside alone in near-freezing temperatures:

“She was in a baby carrier. I think she was wearing regular clothes. She did have a cover on. It was cold; it was really cold; it’s still cold now. I’m taking the baby inside, you know, and trying to figure out what to do and call the cops, obviously. Her cheeks were a little bit cold, but she wasn’t freezing. She seemed fine. She looked awake. She wasn’t really fussy.”

The Amber Alert was issued around 8 a.m., according to police. Officer Leo Kosinski said that the child had actually been found “long before the Amber Alert went out.” The alert was delayed, according to police, because the Virginia State Police hotline was down at the time of the incident. The police had been trying to send the alert since 7 a.m.

As Chesapeake police investigated the abduction, Norfolk police were going door to door asking neighbors if anyone was missing the baby. Eventually, authorities were able to connect the two incidents, and the baby was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The baby did not appear to be injured, according to police.

13News Now spoke with the baby’s mother at her home. The mother thanked the people who found her daughter and said, “I learned my lesson. Never again.”

Officer Kosinski said the mother is not facing charges at this time, but police are continuing to investigate the incident. A search for the suspect is ongoing.

Police found the stolen Hyundai in the 400 block of Timothy Avenue in Norfolk.

Police stress that the incident is a reminder that people should not leave cars running and should never leave a child unattended inside a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Norfolk or Chesapeake police.

Texas DPS mistakenly issues Amber Alert with Chuckie from Child’s Play as suspect

January 29, 2021

TEXAS- I’m Chucky, wanna play? Well apparently the infamous criminal doll was believed to be “on the lam” Friday morning, when the Texas Alerts System sent out an Amber Alert for the killer doll from the horror movie Child’s Play.

According to KHOU-11 in Houston, the alert listed Chucky, the 28-year-old 3’1” doll as being a suspect in the kidnapping of a 5-year-old. Chucky was further described as having red, auburn colored hair and blue yes, weighing in at a strapping 16 pounds. He was described as wearing blue denim overalls with a multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt in possession of a kitchen knife prior to disappearing.

The “abducted” child was described as 5-years-old, weighing in at 6 pounds also with red auburn hair and blue eyes. The child’s name is Glen and looks strikingly similar to his “abductor.” He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black collar prior to his being “abducted.”

The alert was obviously a mistake, however it was sent out via email three separate times Friday to subscribers of the Texas Alerts System Friday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said they didn’t have an exact number of subscribers to the system.

Charles Lee “Chucky” Ray Amber Alert -YouTube screenclip

Texas station KENS-5 reached out to the Texas DPS, the agency which manages the alert system for comment, and received the following response:

“This alert is a result of a test malfunction. We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again.”

Texas DPS Statement on Amber Alert- YouTube screenclip

The DPS website is managed by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) which “coordinates the dissemination of qualifying missing person advisories involving the below resource partners, known as the State Network.”

The alert went so far as to name the suspect, Charles Lee “Chucky” Ray, and the child, Glen Ray who is the “child” of Chucky and Tiffany Valentine.

KPRC reached out to the Texas DPS and spoke to Ruben Medina, who told the outlet, “Thank you for contacting us. This was actually a test we were running on a dev server and it accidentally went out. We appreciate you reaching out to us to verify this. We do apologize for this inconvenience [to] you.”

Amber Alert stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and the alerts are typically broadcast over television, radio and via cellphone carriers in order to help find missing children.

The system was named in honor of Amber Hagerman, a nine-year-old who was kidnapped and murdered in Texas in 1996. The system was launched that same year when Dallas-Fort Worth broadcasters partnered with local police to develop the system.

The Sun reported that there are specific guidelines for the issuance of Amber Alerts, one of which requires “reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred.” Police officials must also believe that the child is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

Amber alerts are for children 17 and younger. Since the time Amber Alerts were developed, a program called “Silver Alerts” has been implemented which is used primarily to help locate senior citizens who suffer from diseases such as Alzheimer’s, dementia or other mental disabilities. The program has expanded somewhat to include other missing persons as well.

