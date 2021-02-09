https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/nebraskas-lincoln-county-republican-party-votes-unanimously-censure-never-trump-jacka-ben-sasse/

Nebraska’s Lincoln County Republican Party votes unanimously to censure Never-Trump Never-Trump Ben Sasse.

On Tuesday Ben Sasse voted to approve to proceed with the Senate impeachment of Donald Trump.

Breitbart.com reported:

Nebraska’s Lincoln County Republican Party on Sunday voted to censure Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), one of the U.S. Senate’s most vocal critics of former President Donald Trump, the

Lincoln County Republican Party’s 32 members voted unanimously for the measure, said chairwoman Carol Friesen. In the resolution, Sasse is accused of “dismissing the legitimate concerns” regarding allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The resolution also takes aim at Sasse for his conduct toward Trump, saying he failed to “respect the high office of the President of the United States.”

Additionally, Sasse is criticized for “statements inciting radical proposals and retributions against law-abiding elected senators,” such as referring to Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) — both upper chamber Republicans who challenged Congress’s certification of the electoral college in favor of President Joe Biden.