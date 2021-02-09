https://bigleaguepolitics.com/exposed-neocon-nikki-haleys-pac-features-a-gop-establishment-hack-at-the-helm/

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley chose a seasoned Republican establishment operative to lead her Stand for America PAC.

Stand for America PAC, which was established in the middle of January, is viewed as the vehicle for launching Haley’s heavily-speculated 2024 presidential run.

Stand for America claims to be concentrated on defending “founding ideas and American values.”

Trending: Bernie Sanders Supporter Caught on Video Saying He Wanted to Throw Americans Into Gulags is Running for Democrat State Committee in Michigan

Fitsnews noted that Haley’s organizations will now be led by former National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) political director Betsey Ankney, who was “recognized by Politico as one of the operatives on its “Power List.”

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Ankney previously worked for Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson and former Illinois governor Bruce Rauner. Additionally, Ankney is a decorated campaign manager. Back in 2016, Ankney was named “campaign manager of the year” by the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) for the work she did with Johnson. Ankney boasted about her work she did that contributed to Donald Trump’s razor thin victory in 2016.

“We are focused on winning back the House and Senate in 2022,” Haley said when she confirmed Ankney’s hiring to Axios. “Betsy is strong, experienced, and is as determined as I am to recruit new voices, support strong conservatives, and grow our party.”

According to the Axios report, Ankney revealed that Haley’s new group would play an active role in GOP races in the upcoming future. Ankney and co. will likely be doing everything possible to “de-Trumpify” the Republican Party in a subtle manner.

In essence, these types want to bring the GOP back to its neocon days but with a slightly different twist. A number of right-wing commentators have seen through Haley’s machinanations.

“Nikki Haley is a social-climbing political opportunist whose most deeply held political belief is Nikki Haley,” declared Christopher Bedford at The Federalist.

In past posts, BLP has observed that Haley is a seasoned neocon hack who has actively positioned herself for the 2024 elections since she left her post as UN ambassador.

As governor of South Carolina, Haley was as politically correct as an elected official could be. Following the Charleston Church Massacre, she folded to media pressure by removing the Confederate flag from the South Carolina statehouse grounds.

A Nikki Haley victory in 2024 would mean a reversion to the status quo.

Show Comments ▼

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

