New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, who is famous for her her history-editing “1619 Project,” is now in trouble for doxxing another reporter, Aaron Sibarium of the Washington Free Beacon.

Doxxing is posting another person’s contact information online without their permission to provoke retaliation.

It is a huge violation of Twitter’s terms of service.

Fox News reported Hannah-Jones posted on Twitter an email from Sibarium that included his personal contact information.

He had contacted her to ask about a comment on the newspaper’s latest internal “drama,” as Fox described it.

He sought a response to questions about “tweets where she used the ‘n-word,’ in spite of the newspaper’s own, apparently shifting guidelines against every using such racially charged language, regardless of context,” the report said.

The dispute arose because the Times recently ousted longtime science writer Don McNeil Jr. for using the n-word in the context of a student asking whether a classmate should have been suspended for using offensive term.

In his response, McNeil reportedly “uttered the offending syllables himself.”

Hannah-Jones distributed Sibarium’s phone number to more than 518,000 followers in a post in which she wrote: “@aaronsibarium is apparently trying to scour Black NYT employees Twitter accounts to find them using the N-word in response to Don McNeil’s resignation, which is asinine on its face but also, homie, I don’t use the N-word causually [sic] so this is all he came up with. Keep trying tho.”

Later, she deleted it.

But Sibarium got upward of 20 messages, including one calling him a “racist piece of s***,” after the posting, he told Fox News.

Later, Hannah-Jones scrubbed her Twitter account of all tweets prior to Tuesday.

She’s already said destroying property is “not violence” and that there was a difference between “politically black” and “racially black.”

Historians have unleashed a tidal wave of criticism of her Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project” for “pushing a misleading narrative about the ties of slavery to the American Revolution” and other inaccuracies, Fox said.

At Hot Air, Ed Morrissey wondered, “Will [Times executive] Dean Baquet push out ‘1619 Project’ author Nikole Hannah-Jones for doing the same” as McNeil.

Hannah-Jones use of the epithet came in a 2016 statement that referenced a black comedian’s routine.

Morrissey noted, “Doxxing another reporter over a reportorial inquiry should itself be a firing offense, especially after hearing over the last four years how dangerous their occupation had become under Donald Trump.”

