Aiming to capture control of the House of Representatives during the 2022 election cycle, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has announced plans to target 47 Democratic lawmakers.

“To hold Democrats accountable for their socialist agenda, the NRCC is strategically targeting at least 47 vulnerable Democrat members in 2022,” according to a memo released on Wednesday. “These 47 offensive targets are broken down into three categories: Battleground, Underperforming Democrats and Redistricting Watch.”

“There are 29 Battleground Democrats that include seven districts President Biden lost or where the 2020 presidential or congressional margin was within 5%,” according to the memo. “Next, there are 8 Underperforming Democrats, who won by less than 10% and underperformed the presidential ballot margin. Finally, there are 10 Redistricting Watch Democrats, who currently represent districts in states gaining or losing seats during the reapportionment or have a redistricting commission.”

Democrats currently control the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate. The Senate is comprised of 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and 2 Independents who caucus with the Democrats, but Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaker in the event of any split votes in the Senate chamber.

“We are just a few weeks into the Biden Administration and Americans are already seeing the job-killing initiatives House Democrats support,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement. “We will relentlessly hold House Democrats accountable for their socialist agenda and ensure voters understand the damaging impact policies like defunding the police, government-run health care and ending the Keystone XL Pipeline will have on Americans’ everyday lives.”

