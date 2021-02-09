https://hannity.com/media-room/obsession-clapper-says-biden-must-limit-trumps-intel-briefs-because-he-may-weaponize-them/
CLAPPER on CNN: It’s ‘Routine, Legitimate, Appropriate’ to Unmask American Citizens
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.14.20
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper continued to dodge questions regarding the unmasking of General Michael Flynn this week; saying it’s “routine” to divulge the identities of Americans involved in surveillance operations.
“Asking for names, nothing wrong with that, unmasking, nothing wrong with that. Leaking classified information, that’s a problem, correct?” asked one CNN host.
“Oh, absolutely,” said Clapper. “If it divulges classified information, then absolutely.”
“Over the six and a half almost seven years when I served as DNI I would say perhaps once or twice a week perhaps,” Clapper said on CNN.
“It’s a routine thing. It’s appropriate and legitimate when you have a valid foreign intelligence target engaging with a U.S. person. Is it, for example, an insider, someone in the government engaging with a foreign adversary? So it’s important from the standpoint of potential jeopardy to national security that you understand what’s going on.”
Watch Clapper's admission above.
BREAKING: NSA Releases Names of Officials Who Likely ‘Unmasked’ Flynn; Includes Clapper, Brennan, Comey, BIDEN
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.13.20
The Director of National Intelligence de-classified the individuals who potentially “unmasked” General Michael Flynn in the early days of the Trump administration; disclosing a list of names including Joe Biden, James Clapper, and Jim Comey.
“SCOOP @CBSNews obtains @RichardGrenell notification to congress declassified “unmasking list” Flynn between late 2016 and January 2017 – Read 3 pages provided by NSA here,” reports CBS News’ Catherine Herridge.
BREAKING: List of #Obama officials who sought #unmasking of #MichaelFlynn in 2016 & early 2017 includes: then VP @JoeBiden, FBI Director @Comey, @JohnBrennan & #JamesClapper, Obama chief of staff Denis McDonough, @SamanthaJPower
SCOOP @CBSNews obtains @RichardGrenell notification to congress declassified "unmasking list" Flynn between late 2016 and January 2017
Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declassified the names of senior Obama officials behind the “unmasking” of Michael Flynn this week; clearing the way for their identities to potentially be released to the public.
“Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has decided to declassify information about Obama administration officials who were behind the ‘unmasking’ of Michael Flynn — whose calls with the former Russian ambassador during the presidential transition were picked up in surveillance and later leaked — and their names could soon be made public, a source confirmed,” reports Fox News.
“Fox News confirmed that a new round of documents is expected, in the wake of a document dump last week that renewed focus on the Russia investigation and specifically the treatment of Flynn. The unmasking concerns events between the November 2016 election and Inauguration Day 2017,” adds Fox.
“Another source familiar with the intelligence told Fox News that Grenell is moving to declassify several pieces of intelligence in stages, with this being one part of it. Asked if former President Barack Obama’s name is on the list of officials involving in unmasking Flynn, the source would not say but stressed the list would make waves,” reports the website.
Read the full report at Fox News.