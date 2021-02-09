https://hannity.com/media-room/obsession-clapper-says-biden-must-limit-trumps-intel-briefs-because-he-may-weaponize-them/

CLAPPER on CNN: It’s ‘Routine, Legitimate, Appropriate’ to Unmask American Citizens

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.14.20

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper continued to dodge questions regarding the unmasking of General Michael Flynn this week; saying it’s “routine” to divulge the identities of Americans involved in surveillance operations.

“Asking for names, nothing wrong with that, unmasking, nothing wrong with that. Leaking classified information, that’s a problem, correct?” asked one CNN host.

“Oh, absolutely,” said Clapper. “If it divulges classified information, then absolutely.”

“Over the six and a half almost seven years when I served as DNI I would say perhaps once or twice a week perhaps,” Clapper said on CNN.

“It’s a routine thing. It’s appropriate and legitimate when you have a valid foreign intelligence target engaging with a U.S. person. Is it, for example, an insider, someone in the government engaging with a foreign adversary? So it’s important from the standpoint of potential jeopardy to national security that you understand what’s going on.”

Watch Clapper’s admission above.