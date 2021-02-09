https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/02/09/ongoing-house-chamber-battle-over-metal-detectors-shows-how-ridiculous-the-democrats-have-become-n324366
About The Author
Related Posts
Thanks to Our Readers for Another Record Breaking Month and a Reminder About 'Giving Tuesday'
December 1, 2020
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Is Taking Aim at Big Tech, Make Censorship a Top Issue
January 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy