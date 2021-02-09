https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/outrageous-facebook-flags-bans-gateway-pundit-video-late-night-ballot-dump-tcf-center-citing-nudity-sexual-activity/

On Friday The Gateway Pundit published video of a white van dropping off ballots late at night inside the TCF Center.

After several months of requests and delays the TCF Center finally provided us with the footage from November 4th at 3:30 AM of a white city van dropping off thousands of suspect ballots in the middle of the night.

Following our explosive report a TGP reader sent us this email.

Facebook banned our report on her page for “nudity and sexual activity.”

From TGP reader Amy:

I had recently posted your fabulous article and video about the TCF Center. I had friends comment back and let me know that I was slapped by the “fact-checkers”. I later saw they marked my post with the direct Gateway Pundit link as possibly containing sexual activity or nudity. Please see the attached screenshots from my page. This is outrageous! How dare they say that about my page when we all know there is nothing like that in your post. How dare they be so desperate to hide the truth from people that they slander me and you guys with this warning statement. I’m furious and people need to know the truth!!!

I am able and willing to speak with anyone about this either by email or phone.

Sure enough. Here is the image Amy sent to us.

The left will do ANYTHING to prevent the truth from getting out.

