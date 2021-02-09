http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sb-FSBUG8NE/

PBS correspondent and MSNBC political contributor Yamiche Alcindor said Tuesday during the network’s coverage of the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump that the comparison expected by Trump’s legal team of speeches given by Democrats to Trump’s on January 6 is not valid because those speeches did not result in a deadly riot.

Alcindor said, “I’m really watching to see how much this becomes a personal reliving of what happened on January 6. You’re hearing from senior Democratic aides that they want this to feel like a violent crime trial. They want people to be brought into what happened at the Capitol. So that’s why they’re saying this is going to be this new evidence. I suspect some of that will probably be possibly videos that we haven’t seen before, talking to aides on Capitol Hill, they’re really feeling as though they need to remind people exactly what happened.”

She added, “The Trump team, as you reported, also is going to be bringing out this video, trying to say, ‘Hear what Democrats said. Here is why they are just like President Trump.’ But I think the thing that’s going to be so obvious is going to be that there wasn’t a storming of the Capitol after Maxine Waters or Senator Harris — then-Senator Harris had fiery speeches. So I think that’s all the things that we should be watching, how they juxtapose this at the scene of where this happened.”

