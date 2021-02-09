https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/watch-mayor-pete-mulling-mandatory-negative-covid-test-for-airline-passengers/

It’s bad enough that Americans have to get manhandled by the TSA before boarding jetliners, but now they may be forced to get a China virus test.

Federal officials are considering whether to require airline passengers to have a negative coronavirus test before boarding domestic flights, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

In a program that aired on Sunday night, Buttigieg told “Axios on HBO” that “there’s an active conversation with the C.D.C. right now” about whether to require a negative test for domestic travel as well.

“What I can tell you is, it’s going to be guided by data, by science, by medicine, and by the input of the people who are actually going to have to carry this out,” he said.

NEW: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated in an interview with Axios that officials are having an “active conversation” about whether to mandate COVID-19 testing for domestic flights. pic.twitter.com/rGk1EzMsOS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 9, 2021

