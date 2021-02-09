https://thehill.com/homenews/media/538011-piers-morgan-rips-sarah-palin-on-election-claims-the-gops-problem-is-people

“Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan went after former GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin in a Tuesday interview after she refused to back down from unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“I say this with the utmost respect to you: You’re sounding totally bonkers,” Morgan said, as reported by Mediaite. “And part of the problem for the Republican Party is that people like you, high-level members, high-profile members of the party are still perpetuating this utter load of nonsense.”

Palin and Morgan went back and forth on the allegations, with the former Alaska governor, a vocal supporter of former President TrumpDonald TrumpDOJ to seek resignations of most Trump-appointed US attorneys: report Trump attorney withdraws request to not hold impeachment trial on Saturday Kinzinger in op-ed calls on GOP senators to convict Trump in impeachment trial MORE, saying there were many dead people who voted in the election, along with issues at polling places that could have led to fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sarah, the election was won fair and square, by a thumping win by Joe Biden. Do you accept that?” asked Morgan, a former winner of Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice.”

“I want to see that our elections and every polling place is run cleanly,” Palin replied at first.

Later, when Morgan pressed her again on whether President Biden Joe BidenDemocrats say Trump impeachment defense ‘wholly without merit’ A US-Israel defense treaty has benefits — and perils White House: Biden won’t spend much time watching Trump impeachment trial MORE won in November, she responded, “Evidently he did because he is sworn in as our president, but no one will convince me, nor anyone else with common sense and a sense of justice — no one will convince us that there was not shenanigans.”

Palin said the people who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote were “criminals,” but disagreed with Morgan that Trump fomented the insurrection.

“There is no question they were whipped up to [storm the Capitol] because they believed their president, who told them the election had been stolen, fraudulently stolen,” Morgan said.

Palin said that Trump told the rioters to “peacefully” protest and that many of those arrested are seeking to cast guilt on him to take some of the blame off themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple defense attorneys for those arrested have said the rioters were “inspired” or “duped” by Trump.

Palin did condemn a video that Trump posted during the riot, telling the “special people” storming that Capitol that he understood how they felt, but that it was time to go home.

Palin said those were “horrible words” to use.

The interview Tuesday came the same day that the Senate begins Trump’s impeachment trial over his words and actions ahead of the Capitol breach. One week after the assault, which left five people dead, the House approved a single article of impeachment against him accusing him of inciting the insurrection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

