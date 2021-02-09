https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-comeback-republicans-impeachment/2021/02/09/id/1009209

Former President Donald Trump is already imagining his comeback.

Politico attributed the information to sources close to Trump. It came in a report on Tuesday – the same day as Trump’s impeachment trial was set to begin in the Senate.

Since leaving the White House, Trump has spent time golfing and making few public statements, Politico noted.

“He’s compared it to that time in between seasons of ‘The Apprentice,’ building anticipation and wonderment for what’s to come,” one adviser said of the time frame between Trump’s White House exit, eventual acquittal, and possible political comeback.

According to Politico, Trump has been amazed at how much media coverage his few public statements have generated. And he appears to be unconcerned about the outcome of the impeachment trial, Politico noted.

“Right now Trump is thinking, ‘I’ve got 45 votes, all I have to do is go golfing and not do anything,’” one of the aides told Politico.

Politico also reported that the former president appears to be maintaining his influence over the Republican Party.

“It’s been a month since the Capitol riot and I would say, for the most part, the GOP has coalesced back behind him,” said a former Trump campaign official.

And NPR reported for the time being, Trump seems intent on exercising his influence in the GOP.

It said the grip Trump has on half or more of the GOP voter base makes him a powerful force to reckon with as the party plans for midterm elections in 2022 and the ultimate question of a nominee in 2024.

