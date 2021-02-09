https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/poll-americans-little-interest-senate-democrats-impeachment-trial-private-citizen-donald-trump/

The US Senate impeachment trial of private citizen Donald J. Trump will begin today at noon eastern.

Democrats are hoping the trial will take attention away from their insane policies and positions.

But most Americans say they will watch little or none of the proceedings.

BREAKING: Most Voters Don’t Expect Senate to Convict Trump, Won’t Watch Impeachment Trialhttps://t.co/39TWbN6CsX — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 9, 2021

Rasmussen reported:

The Senate begins its impeachment trial of former President Trump this week, but most voters don’t believe Trump will be convicted and few expect to watch the entire trial on TV. A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that only 11% of Likely U.S. Voters think it is very likely the Senate will convict Trump of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Another 20% say conviction is somewhat likely. Twenty-eight percent (28%) think it’s not very likely the Senate will convict Trump and 36% say conviction is not likely at all. Only 15% of voters say they’ll watch the entire Senate impeachment trial on TV, and 21% expect to watch most of it. Thirty percent (30%) say they’ll watch some of Trump’s trial, but 32% won’t watch any of it.

