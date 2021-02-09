https://www.oann.com/press-secretary-psaki-says-biden-will-leave-the-pace-of-impeachment-proceedings-up-to-congress/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=press-secretary-psaki-says-biden-will-leave-the-pace-of-impeachment-proceedings-up-to-congress

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 AM PT – Tuesday, February 9, 2021

According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Joe Biden will not be watching much of the impeachment trial. During a press briefing on Monday, she said he will be “pretty busy” and will be spending the week focused on his American Rescue Plan.

Psaki added, however, Biden will be reaching out to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer throughout the week. Although, she claimed it will not be about the trial proceedings.

“He will remain in closely in touch with Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, Leader Schumer, a range of officials on the Hill about his plan…and that’s exactly what they want him to do, is to remain focused on that,” stated the White House press secretary. “And he will leave the pace and the process and the mechanics of the impeachment proceedings up to members of Congress.”

Tune in for a briefing with @PressSec Jen Psaki. https://t.co/a5aVjnZa5V — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 8, 2021

Psaki claimed that Biden has a busy week ahead of him and cited his upcoming visits to the National Institute of Health and Defense Department.

